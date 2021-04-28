Bindi Irwin Tears Up Talking About Becoming A Mom Without Her Dad

Bindi Irwin gets emotional talking about the bond her late father would’ve had with her new baby girl

The Irwin family holds a special place in the hearts of so many fans who knew and loved the late conservationist Steve Irwin. The way this family has carried on his legacy all these years later is literally heartwarming and now that his oldest child Bindi has a baby of her own, the loss of their father is taking on a whole new meaning.

In a clip from an interview for a Discovery+ special called Crikey! It’s a Baby, Bindi gets candid about the big emotions after having her first child, daughter Grace Warrior, without her father here to meet her. “It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet him, and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection, but I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was,” she said. “It’s gonna be really special for her to know him through us.”

“It’s hard that he’s not here because out of everyone in the world, he would’ve loved her the most. He would’ve loved her so much,” Bindi continued through tears. “But I think in a way he is still with us and his heart and soul live on in all of us. He’s never really gone.”

In all the footage the world has seen of Steve Irwin with his children, it’s absolutely crystal clear that being a dad was his favorite thing. In fact, video of him talking about Bindi as a baby went viral all these years later — because his love for his kids was truly something to see. “Every time I watch this clip my heart overflows with emotion,” Bindi wrote along with the sweet video she shared a little over two years ago. “The people we love are always with us. Love lives on no matter what & I think that is the most beautiful thing about our existence. Thank you, Dad, this moment captured on camera made my whole life.”

If you can watch that man talk about being a father and not automatically picture him being the happiest grandpa on earth and THEN not cry out enough tears to fill a large pond, I have no idea how. It’s obvious that he lived for his kids and would’ve been an incredible grandparent, which is why doing this without him has Bindi a puddle of emotions.

Luckily, Bindi has an incredible support system in her husband Chandler, mother Terri, and brother Robert. All of them work together to further the conservation causes that meant everything to Steve, and are now thrilled to include little Grace in the family business. Earlier this week, the new momma shared that Grace already has “her first khakis,” a clothing item very near and dear to Steve Irwin’s heart.

The whole family got in on the world’s most wholesome and precious April Fool’s joke by showing a photo of Grace’s “first croc encounter.”

It’s obvious that Bindi has her father’s huge heart and will no doubt be the same kind of loving parent that he was — it’s just terribly sad he isn’t here to see it.