Royal family warned against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reconciliation
The royal family has been warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot be trusted despite the couple having expressed their willingness to reconcile after speaking against the monarchy.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the aftermath of the Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey followed up with Prince Harry’s docu-series The Me You Can’t See puts the couple on the royal family’s bad side.
Furthermore, the family has been warned of Prince Harry and Meghan violating their privacy after the couple’s journalist friend Gayle King disclosed information about the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William.
“Prince Harry’s attack on his upbringing and his claim that the Royal Family were unresponsive to concerns about his and Meghan’s mental health, made on The Me You Can’t See, a five-part series on mental health made with Oprah Winfrey, is extremely damaging,” he said.
“He talks about wanting ‘reconciliation and healing’. There is enormous sympathy for the trauma he suffered when he so tragically lost his mother, but perpetual and bitter attacks on the Royal Family will harm it.”
“At present, he and Meghan cannot be trusted to keep the details of their contacts with the Royal Family private.
“If they can’t be trusted, they can’t expect to be reconciled.”