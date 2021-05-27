PM urges Israeli pullout in talks with Sisi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi over phone and called for complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Palestinian territories.

“The prime minister called for total withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem; restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self-determination and the right of return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital,” said a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a telephone conversation with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi today.



Mr Khan appreciated the important role played by Egypt and its leadership for cessation of hostilities in Palestine.

Strongly condemning the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue. He termed the current situation in Gaza as Palestinians living in an ‘open prison’.

He emphasised the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah and adopting a collective approach, especially through the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation.

Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue.