Qatari royal lauds Pakistan’s role for conflict prevention in region

A member of the Qatari ruling family appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and expressed a desire for enhanced Islamabad-Doha bilateral collaboration, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani, chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and member of the royal family of Qatar remarked during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Acknowledging the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relationship, the army chief appreciated Qatar’s support to Pakistan in various domains.

In March, Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces Major General Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen called on General Qamar at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation including the Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties.