Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Premier Imran Khan and discussed bilateral ties and evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the developments in Afghanistan and diversifying Pakistan-Qatar relations, a statement issued by the PM Office on Thursday.

“The prime minister conveyed warm regards to His Highness Amir of Qatar,” it added.

Highlighting that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict in Afghanistan, PM Imran underscored the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

On the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he emphasized that it is vital to stabilize the security situation, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and stabilize the economy. He added that Pakistan has and will continue to play its role for the economic uplift, humanitarian relief, and assistance to Afghanistan.

Premier Imran also called upon the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, engage positively, and create incentives to ensure sustainable peace, stability, and economic development in Afghanistan.

He lauded Qatar’s role in support of the Afghan peace process.

In the bilateral context, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Qatar.

He stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, energy, and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

The Qatari FM acknowledged Pakistan’s important role as well as efforts for regional peace and stability. He also underscored Qatar’s commitment to maintaining close contact with Pakistan on bilateral and regional matters.