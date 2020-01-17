-
India decides to invite PM Imran to regional SCO summit - 14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor replaced, Babar Iftikhar takes over - 2 days ago
-
PCB Announced T20Is squad for Bangladesh 2020 - 2 days ago
-
Musharraf Challenges Special Court’s Decision in SC - 2 days ago
-
Summer Olympics: Tokyo 2020 Ticket Designs Unveiled - January 15, 2020
-
Pakistan to Meet FATF’s Working Group in Beijing on Jan 20 - January 15, 2020
-
Avalanche kill dozens in Azad Kashmir- Pakistan - January 14, 2020
-
Here are the Nominations for the 92nd Oscar Awards 2020 - January 14, 2020
-
Special Court Formed for Musharraf Treason Trial ‘Unconstitutional’, Rules LHC - January 13, 2020
-
Philippine Government warns of ‘explosive eruption’ after Taal Volcano spews ash near Manila - January 13, 2020
India decides to invite PM Imran to regional SCO summit
Prime Minister Imran Khan will be invited to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year.
India will be hosting the heads of government summit later this year. As per established practice and procedure, all eight members and four observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited.
The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc to which India and Pakistan were admitted in 2017. The group was founded in 2001 by Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.- Dunya news