India’s Supreme Court Orders Review of Kashmir Internet Shutdown

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir to review internet suspension and other restrictions within a week as an indefinite suspension of people’s rights amounted to an abuse of power.

It's significant in the sense that the Supreme Court has in principle laid down that access to the internet is a fundamental right. It's a basic right and cannot be denied ANURADHA BHASIN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR OF KASHMIR TIMES

“Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power,” the court said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August. The move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarised region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services. The internet is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.-Al jazeera