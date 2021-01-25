-
UAE to open an Embassy in Israel
The UAE’s Council of Ministers has agreed to open an embassy in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, the UAE government said in a Twitter post Sunday. The Council of Ministers’ meeting was chaired by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid.
The UAE normalized ties with Israel in August 2020 under the Abraham Accords, becoming the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan to do so. In recent months, Sudan and Morocco have also normalized their relationships with Israel.
The deals, brokered by the United States, have been hailed by Israel’s prime minister as ‘peace for peace’ deals.