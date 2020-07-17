-
Indian Officials Left without Hearing Jadhav - 1 day ago
-
Sindh Requests for Running Power Plant on Thar Coal - 1 day ago
-
Google-Apple Remove Palestine From World Maps, Replace With Israel - 1 day ago
-
Trump Interested in Purchasing PIA-owned Hotel in New York - July 16, 2020
-
Govt Implements ‘Civil Servants Rules 2020’ for Retirement from Service - July 16, 2020
-
Wrong Decisions by Past Rulers Hurt Economy: PM - July 16, 2020
-
Coronavirus kills 67 Pakistanis, infects 2,165 in one day - July 15, 2020
-
Govt Preparing SOPs for Dine-in Services: Babar Awan - July 14, 2020
-
FIA Registers Case Against Shaheen Air, arrests Director - July 14, 2020
-
Opposition Warns Govt Against Bringing in Presidential System - July 14, 2020
Google-Apple Remove Palestine From World Maps, Replace With Israel
Why aren’t we talking about this: The Israeli annexation of Palestine comes to an end with latter being completely removed from Google and Apple maps, netizens left in shock.
Type Palestine on Google Maps and to your shock, you will not see it instead the users are being directed to Israel. Gripping netizens in a state of anxiety, the latest stint has been followed even by Apple maps which marked the end of Israeli annexation of Palestine by completely removing the later country off the world map.
The change comes at the heels of Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to establish West Bank annexations. However, they have already triggered global criticism with many countries calling it ‘human rights violation’ but the years-long Israel-Palestine conflict has only spiralled. Not losing any time to weaken the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu’s coalition government have moved ahead with plans.
The silent move by the two tech giants has left netizens outraged who expressed the same on Twitter. While one wrote, “Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps.
Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. #IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine (sic)”, another tweeted, “i love how Western twitter is silent about Palestine being removed from Google and Apple maps and replaced with “Israel”. Here is a thread of threads of what you have been missing out on regarding Palestine. RT please, the world is ignoring this (sic)”