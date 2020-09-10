Qureshi meets Putin, Tajik FM in Moscow

Russian President welcomes SCO foreign ministers in video conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday joined his counterparts from the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin besides held bilateral talks with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Muhriddin.

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrived in Moscow to attend the two-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM). The invitation to the foreign minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who would chair the meeting.

According to a press release, President Putin welcomed all the SCO foreign ministers during a video-link meeting in Moscow. Foreign Minister Qureshi was among the participants of the meeting, the release added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO-CFM and discussed with him the bilateral relations, regional situation and other important global issues.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over the development of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen it in the coming days, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

They appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora, including the SCO, which manifested the uniformity of views between the two countries on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The statement added that both the foreign ministers resolved to focus on increasing bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts in line with the vision of the leaderships of the two countries.

In this regard, it was agreed that the joint ministerial commission (JMC) and multiple joint working groups (JWGs) in the areas of trade, investment, transport, industry, agriculture and tourism were useful platforms to achieve the desired goals.

They exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers also shared experiences to contain Covid-19 pandemic in their countries. Both the sides agreed to continue interactions at all levels to further intensify bilateral cooperation.

Qureshi arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to participate in the SCO-CFM. On arrival at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, Qureshi was welcomed by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Zahoor Ahmed and senior Russian foreign ministry officials.

The CFM is the highest forum of the SCO after the Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The Moscow SCO-CFM would consider more than 20 documents for adoption in the SCO Summit.

Besides Pakistan, the SCO’s current membership includes China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan had been actively contributing in working towards achieving SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda.