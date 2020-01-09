-
PM Imran to launch ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ program Today
The program will be carried out in next four years, costing 30 billion rupees and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ termed youth an asset of nation. He said the program would help youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development.
In first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.
Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc., whereas twenty thousand youth will be given apprenticeship.
Around 75 smart class rooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 Madaris.
Five Centres of Excellence will also be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries. – Dunya News