59th National Amateur Golf Championship Round 3 Highlights
The four-day 59th National Amateur Golf Championship powered by GemGolfers has been started on Thursday at the Islamabad Golf Club where top-notch golfers from across the country are showcasing their skills in various categories.
The scoring technology in this tournament has been provided by Gem Golfers and Scores are available live as the contest activity progresses.
“GemGolfers” is a mobile app for iOS /Android devices and backed by a powerful web-based application for managing a tournament. It can be used for golfers of all skill levels that want to connect to a worldwide golf community. It keeps track of all your golf rounds and visualize your scores in a digital scorecard.
The app offers live leaderboards for participants and viewers so they can follow their scores or their favorite players, featuring in different formats in all tournaments.
For live updates You can follow these Links:
For Web: https://gemgolfers.herokuapp.com/leaderboard/nationalamateur
Download GemGolfers for Android:Download GemGolfers for Apple: Golfers are participating in the following categories:
- National Amateur Championship
- Inter Association Team Event
- International Event Pakistan