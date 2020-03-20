-
PM Imran orders Opening of Pak-Afg Border ‘Despite Global Pandemic’
Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered opening of the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman “despite global pandemic” to support Afghan “brothers and sisters” as the region feels the pinch of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In an early Friday tweet, Imran said: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters.”
The premier added that he had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, Kandahar. He also told authorities to “let trucks crossover into Afghanistan”.
“In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” he asserted.
The John Hopkins data said Afghanistan has 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one death. According to International Organisation of Migration, over 100,000 Afghans were deported or returned voluntarily from Iran since the outbreak of the virus in the country.
Majority of Pakistan’s 454 confirmed cases are pilgrims who returned from Iran through the Taftan crossing while others are with travel history. In Sindh, over 40 patients contracted the diseases locally.