182 Children, 900 Elderly Infected so far in Sindh

Amid growing criticism of the lockdown in Sindh and suggestions of going the route of a ‘smart lockdown’ instead, Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed on Sunday the importance of maintaining pandemic restrictions as they were, pointing out that at least 182 children and 900 elderly have been infected by the coronavirus so far in the province.

He said that people have been voicing different opinions on the matter, where some were inclined towards the idea of imposing a smart lockdown and some others entirely against the idea of enforcing a lockdown in the first place.

“But here are the facts. At least 182 children below the age of 10 years and 900 elderly above 60 years of age have been infected with the coronavirus in Sindh,” the spokesperson stated, adding that most of them hadn’t stepped outside their homes during the lockdown. “They did not contract the virus because they went out but via their family members who stepped outside, contracted the virus and later transmitted it to the elderly and children in their families,” he elaborated. “And it is for this very reason that the government has repeatedly advised people to stay home.”

Wahab appealed to citizens to abide by lockdown regulations to keep themselves and their family members safe.

“We need to save our children, elders and the entire society from the pandemic, which is only possible if we take [lockdown] instructions seriously, follow them properly and maintain social distance from others,” the spokesperson concluded.