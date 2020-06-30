-
Nigar Johar becomes first female Lt Gen of Pakistan Army - 17 hours ago
-
Worst of COVID-19 Pandemic ‘yet to come’, warns WHO - 20 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees Indian Hand in PSX Attack - 21 hours ago
-
China sent Martial Artists to India Border before Deadly Clash - 2 days ago
-
Four Terrorists Killed as Security Forces Foil Pakistan Stock Exchange Terror Attack - 2 days ago
-
PCB increases monthly pay, match fees for domestic players - June 27, 2020
-
Govt not ‘Confused’ over Covid-19 Strategy: Imran - June 26, 2020
-
Pakistan Rejects US Report on Terrorism, dubs it ‘Self-Contradictory, Selective’ - June 26, 2020
-
Virulence of Bats-Caused Diseases - June 25, 2020
-
Smart Lockdown SOPs: How to Stay Safe During Pandemic - June 25, 2020