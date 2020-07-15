Coronavirus kills 67 Pakistanis, infects 2,165 in one day

Pakistan has confirmed 67 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 255,769. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,386, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 107,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,688 in Azad Kashmir.

Country Cases Recoveries Deaths Pakistan 255769 172810 11386

Province Confirmed cases Recoveries Deaths AJK 1688 1049 46 Islamabad 14315 11327 155 Gilgit – Baltistan 1708 1376 38 Balochistan 11239 7883 127 KPK 31001 21607 1114 Sindh 107773 65420 7863 Punjab 88045 64148 2043

Furthermore 2,043 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,863 in Sindh, 1,114 in KP, 127 in Balochistan, 155 in Islamabad, 38 in GB and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available. Pakistan has so far conducted 1,627,939 coronavirus tests and 21,749 in last 24 hours. 172,810 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,078 patients are in critical condition.

