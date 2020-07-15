-
Trump Interested in Purchasing PIA-owned Hotel in New York - about 1 hour ago
-
Govt Implements ‘Civil Servants Rules 2020’ for Retirement from Service - 2 hours ago
-
Wrong Decisions by Past Rulers Hurt Economy: PM - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus kills 67 Pakistanis, infects 2,165 in one day - 1 day ago
-
Govt Preparing SOPs for Dine-in Services: Babar Awan - July 14, 2020
-
FIA Registers Case Against Shaheen Air, arrests Director - July 14, 2020
-
Opposition Warns Govt Against Bringing in Presidential System - July 14, 2020
-
Bollywood Stars Hospitalized as Coronavirus Cases Spike in India - July 13, 2020
-
PM Imran in Solidarity with the Kashmiri People on Martyrs’ Day - July 13, 2020
-
Four Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan Operation - July 13, 2020
Coronavirus kills 67 Pakistanis, infects 2,165 in one day
Pakistan has confirmed 67 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 255,769. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,386, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.
Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.
Till now 107,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,688 in Azad Kashmir.
|Country
|Cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Pakistan
|255769
|172810
|11386
|Province
|Confirmed cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|AJK
|1688
|1049
|46
|Islamabad
|14315
|11327
|155
|Gilgit – Baltistan
|1708
|1376
|38
|Balochistan
|11239
|7883
|127
|KPK
|31001
|21607
|1114
|Sindh
|107773
|65420
|7863
|Punjab
|88045
|64148
|2043
Furthermore 2,043 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,863 in Sindh, 1,114 in KP, 127 in Balochistan, 155 in Islamabad, 38 in GB and 46 in Azad Kashmir.
Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available. Pakistan has so far conducted 1,627,939 coronavirus tests and 21,749 in last 24 hours. 172,810 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,078 patients are in critical condition.