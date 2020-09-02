PTA Blocks five Dating apps in Pakistan

PTA cited negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the applications as reason for the move

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications including Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grinder and SayHi, the authority announced on Twitter.

In view of negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and moderate live streaming content in accordance with local laws of Pakistan, PTA said in a press release.

Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications.

PTA can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement.

Earlier, PTA issued a warning to Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to clamp down on what it called “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the video-sharing platform.

However, in September last year the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is not empowered to block any website in violation of the due process and without hearing the viewpoint of the other party.