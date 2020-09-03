PPP, PML-N agree to ‘Jointly Counter NAB’

Move comes as Shehbaz meets Zardari during whirlwind visit to Karachi

The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday decided to join forces against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and resist recent arrests of leaders from the two opposition parties.

کراچی: سابق صدر آصف زرداری، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری اور شہباز شریف کے درمیان ملاقات



کراچی: بلاول ہاؤس میں ہونے والی ملاقات میں ملکی سیاست سے متعلق اہم امور زیربحث@AAliZardari @BBhuttoZardari @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/ekATXOK5Yc — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 2, 2020

This was decided during a meeting between PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House, Karachi. Other leaders from both parties also attended the meeting, Express News reported.

It was decided during the meeting that the government has resorted to high-handed tactics to stop political activists from fighting for public rights, which would be jointly resisted, sources privy to the development said.

They said that PML-N leaders suggested liaising with all like-minded parties in the Parliament during the meeting. It was also decided to announce the date of All Parties Conference (APC) in consultation with all opposition parties.

کراچی: بلاول ہاؤس میں ہونے والی ملاقات میں ملکی سیاسی قائدین نے حکومت کے خلاف جمہوری جدوجہد پر عزم کا اعادہ کیا pic.twitter.com/AR00w8TwFr — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 2, 2020

The PPP delegation included Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Waqar Mehdi and Aajez Dhamra.

PML-N delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Ahmed, Rana Mashhood and Shah Muhammad Shah.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit to the port city after it was ravaged by urban flooding due to record rainfall.

Shehbaz visited rain-affected areas and expressed solidarity with those affected from the torrential rains.

The opposition leader is scheduled to return to Lahore on Thursday.