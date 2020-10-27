Seven killed, 70 injured in blast at Peshawar madrassah

At least seven people were killed and more than 70 others injured in a blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning, police and rescue officials said.

Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years. Health officials fear that the death toll from the blast may rise as many of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

On getting information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, where a medical emergency was declared with medics and paramedics called to cope with the situation.

While the nature of the explosion is unclear yet, witnesses say a suspicious-looking man entered the madrassah and put a bag, after which the explosion occurred.

The spot of the explosion has been cordoned off with investigators collecting evidence.