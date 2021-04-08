I will repent: Iffat Omar apologises for getting vaccine out of turn

Veteran TV actor Iffat Omar has finally opened up about jumping the queue for getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The celebrated host was called out last month when a video of the Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family getting vaccinated went viral on social media and she could be seen getting the jab as well.

However, seems like the actor has now apologised for using her privilege.

“I am sorry. I am ashamed. I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I will repent,” she shared on Twitter.

I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent. — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

When asked by a tweep whether the actor will now go for the second vaccine, Omar confirmed that she will not get the second jab.

No — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

She also shared that she will be getting 10 people vaccinated as well. Many lauded the actor for the regret she has shown.

10 ppl — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

Earlier, after the backlash, Omar responded in a then-deleted tweet. The actor shared the vaccine she received was a trial one. “This was a booster shot of a Cansino (trial) vaccine received from UHS who also provided the previous shot. It’s not illegal or privilege,” she had written.

But the buffoonery didn’t end there. Omar, after the deleted tweet, decided to ask people to “take it easy” with the outrage.