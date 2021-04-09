Covid-19: Punjab launches ambulance service to vaccinate elderly, special persons

Six ambulances prepared for the service across the province.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has launched “Covid-19 Home Vaccination Services for Elderly and Disabled”.

People over 80 years of age or with disabilities can avail the service by contacting on the helpline: 1033.

According to officials, there are 0.8 million people in Punjab who age above 80.

The ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and are capable of dealing with emergency situations. There is a doctor in every ambulance.

Before the Chinese-made single-dose Cansino vaccine is administered, body temperature, blood pressure and sugar level are tested.

Each mobile is capable of vaccinating 25 to 30 people daily.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sara Aslam said that six ambulances have been prepared for the province, out of which three have been designated for Lahore.

“Our services in Lahore are up and running and about 239 people have so far been vaccinated at their homes,” she said.