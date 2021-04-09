-
Third Covid-19 wave: Eight shops sealed in Karachi’s Landhi
Eight shops were sealed in Karachi’s Landhi Thursday night for violating the coronavirus SOPs.
The authorities said that the shopkeepers had not adhered to the protocols and did not close their shops on time.
The action was taken by Landhi AC Asim Abbasi.
Korangi DC Irfan Salam said that SOPs must be strictly implemented.