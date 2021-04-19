-
Hospitals getting overwhelmed: Ignoring SOPs major mistake, says Asad Umar - 2 seconds ago
-
Minal Khan voices support to Naila Jaffery’s demand over paying royalties - 30 mins ago
-
The internet trolls Nida Yasir for dressing up like an Ertugrul character - about 1 hour ago
-
Pakistan drops to 90th rank on inclusive internet index - 2 hours ago
-
Alia Bhatt thinks Pakistani rapper-comedian Muhammad Shah’s new video is ‘bohut hard’ - 2 hours ago
-
Legal channels used in buying Isa assets: SC - 3 hours ago
-
Govt to table resolution on French ambassadors expulsion today: Rashid - 3 hours ago
-
LHC gives split ruling on Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea - 21 hours ago
-
Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave - 21 hours ago
-
Khusro Bakhtiar’s appointment termed ‘direct conflict of interest’ - 22 hours ago
Pakistan reports highest single-day deaths from coronavirus
Pakistan reported on Sunday the highest 149 deaths from coronavirus in a single day.
Of these 149 deaths, 97 were reported in Punjab, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Sindh, five in Islamabad and five in Azad Kashmir.
This brought the overall death toll in Pakistan to 16,243, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.
The country recorded 6,127 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 8.52%. Currently, there are 80,559 active cases of the virus in Pakistan.
The country has so far reported 756,285 confirmed cases of the virus, while 659,483 people have recovered from it.