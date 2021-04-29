-
Drug regulatory approves ICU-ventilators made in pakistan - 16 hours ago
-
Yumna Zaidi turns Sufi poet in latest video - 17 hours ago
-
India battles raging new wave of pandemic as Europe counts 50 million cases - 18 hours ago
-
Pakistan to mull over increasing number of international flights - 19 hours ago
-
Karachi admin seals 167 shops, restaurants for violating Covid-19 SOPs - 20 hours ago
-
COAS Bajwa, US Defense Secretary discuss drawdown in Afghanistan - 21 hours ago
-
India’s top doctor association places Modi at the centre of the country’s Covid-19 spread - 22 hours ago
-
Tesla chief Musk trolls Amazon’s Bezos - 23 hours ago
-
Biden tells Congress US ‘moving forward’ amid pandemic - 24 hours ago
-
PM stresses equitable, timely delivery of Covid vaccines in phone call with Gates - 1 day ago
COAS Bajwa, US Defense Secretary discuss drawdown in Afghanistan
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.
According to US Defence Department, matters pertaining to regional stability and security came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.
During the call, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.
Secretary Austin and General Bajwa also discussed the drawdown in Afghanistan.
Secretary Austin and General Bajwa also discussed the importance of regional stability and the desire for the United States and Pakistan to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region.