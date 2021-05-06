PM Imran to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan would embark on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from May 7 (tomorrow), as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday.

The premier will be visiting the kingdom on the invitation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the federal cabinet.

“During the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom,” the communiqué stated.

The two sides would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs (memorandum of understanding) are expected to be signed during the visit as well.

“The Prime Minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina,” the press release stated.

It further added that the premier would also interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

The MoFA further added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

“The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem,” the press release said.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.”

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries, the communiqué stated.

“Regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the press release concluded.

On May 4, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Riyadh to meet Saudi civil and military leadership in what seemed to be part of the preparation of the prime minister’s visit.