NCOC announces opening of educational institutions, outdoor events

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed the reopening of educational institutions in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held today (Wednesday) where important decisions were taken by the body.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Lt General Hamood uz Zaman Khan co-chaired a meeting. SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Sindh health minister, and chief secretaries of all federating units attended the session via video link.

Sectors opening from May 24:

Outdoor restaurants will be opened daily till 11:59 pm and takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

Major decisions taken in today’s NCOC session are attached. pic.twitter.com/e6qvG3LZoT — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 19, 2021

Tourism will be allowed to operate under stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Opening of educational institutions where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than a 5percent

Sectors opening from June 1:

Outdoor marriage ceremonies with maximum of 150 individuals from June 1.

Staggered opening of educational institutions from June 7 — other than those opened from May 24.

Following sectors to remained closed till further notice:

Meanwhile, shrines, cinemas, indoor dining, indoor gyms, amusement parks, contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events, and indoor/outdoor gatherings will remain banned till further notice.

The interprovincial public transport will remain closed for two days — Saturday and Sunday — from May 22.

Matric, Intermediate exams

Moreover, the NCOC also announced that all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while conducting professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

The meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar, on May 17 had announced resumption of the inter-city and intra-city transport in the country.

The condition of 50 percent passengers of the total capacity of the vehicle, will remain enforced. The NCOC also decided to keep the condition of 50 pct employees in offices in force.