Pakistan reports 131 deaths by coronavirus, 4,207 new cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 131 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 890,391. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 19,987 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,207 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 331,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 303,323 in Sindh, 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,223 in Balochistan, 79,789 in Islamabad, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 9,640 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,854 in Sindh, 3,855 in KP, 270 in Balochistan, 740 in Islamabad, 521 in Azad Kashmir and 107 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 12,603,469 coronavirus tests and 51,130 in the last 24 hours. 804,122 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,517 patients are in critical condition.