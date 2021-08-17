The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recently collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to launch the ‘Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass’ app which will verify the issued vaccination certificates to people after they are fully vaccinated.

Its main purpose is to identify fake vaccination certificates. It will also help facilitate vaccinated individuals.

In this regard, NCOC posted a tweet.

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA (@NadraMedia) has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate pic.twitter.com/htb2KsQPR4 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 14, 2021

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store and anyone can register on it through their Computerized National Identification Card (CNIC), according to National Health Service officials.

NCOC also revied the international travel list on Saturday and added the following countries to Category C:

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Nepal

Iran

Iraq

Myanmar

Thailand

Libya

Morocco

Nambia

South Africa

Tunisia

Ecuador

Guatemala

Mexico

The authority also mentioned that the individual from all categories should get vaccinated prior to traveling to Pakistan.