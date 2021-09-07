According to a notification issued by the director of college education Karachi region, “No students will be allowed admission, take classes, appear in the practical exam, or other examinations prior to vaccination.”

All the college principals have been directed to establish vaccination desks at the colleges to facilitate the students and representatives of the health department, read the notification.

The director asked the principals to launch the vaccination drive in their concerned colleges from today and fill the consent form and get it signed by parents or guardians properly.

The vaccination drive would be only carried out after taking consent from parents of students aged 17 and above, said the official.

“If students are below the age of 17 years collect their data and submit the same to this directorate along with their NADRA B-Form,” read the notification.

Private schools decide to vaccinate students aged 17 and above

Yesterday, the private schools association in Karachi had decided to vaccinate students aged 17 and above.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the heads of private schools associations in Karachi today. The meeting had decided that all the students aged 17 and above will be inoculated against COVID-19.

However, a consent certificate will be obtained from their parents ahead of the vaccination. Only those students will be vaccinated against the virus who submit their parents’ consent certificate to the management of the concerned school.