Renowned calligrapher Muhammad Ali Zahid has become the first Pakistani to win the Albaraka International Turk calligraphy competition 2021 held in Turkey.

The competition is held every three years. However, since its inception, only players from Turkey and other countries were winning it but for the first time, a Pakistan player managed to emerge victoriously.

“It is a moment of great pride for Pakistan because for the last many months’ young Pakistani talent is winning medals and titles in different sports-related activities,” an official statement said.

The Albaraka Turk International Calligraphy Competition is one of the most prestigious events that acknowledge the work of the world’s best calligraphers.

The organisers of the competition recognised Muhammad Ali Zahid as the 1st ever calligrapher in the Indo-Pak subcontinent with such attention to detail and in-depth knowledge of calligraphy.

“I am grateful to Albaraka Turk International Calligraphy competition for giving me this platform to showcase my art. I am humbled to receive this award and hope to continue producing excellent work for the world to see,” Zahid said after winning the contest.

He said that the countrymen present a promising future provided they are sufficiently trained and supported by the government, their institutions, and their families.

Calligraphy has helped a great deal in the promotion of Quranic verses and it has been written in various scripts since time immemorial. “We should be proud of the talent we have and should encourage such individuals to step forward to make a name for themselves and their country,” the handout further said.