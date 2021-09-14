During a meeting with heads of Chinese companies on Monday, he expressed the confidence that Chinese investment in Pakistan would open up immense employment opportunities.

The prime minister said Pakistan could learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development, agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock and information technology.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government and expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

China’s ambassador Nong Rong, federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tareen and Asad Umer and Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor and senior officials attended the meeting.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met the prime minister and apprised him about the law and order situation in the country.

He gave details of the protest and demonstration being staged by various groups and sections of society, including the opposition and the media, against the government’s policies and decisions.

He informed the PM about a protest lodged by members of the Shia sect on the arrest of religious leader Shehanshah Naqvi in Islamabad on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on different projects of the government’s flagship Ehsaas programme.

She apprised Mr Khan of progress on these projects, besides giving a briefing on Panahgahs (shelter homes).