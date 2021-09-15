Pakistan reported 2,714 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the tally for confirmed cases to 1,212,809.

At least 73 fatalities were also reported during the period. A total of 26,938 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country so far.

Moreover, 10,923 recoveries were also reported in a day, taking the total recoveries to 1,108,339.

Statistics 15 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,733

Positive Cases: 2714

Positivity % : 4.78%

Deaths : 73

Patients on Critical Care: 5122 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 15, 2021

Punjab reports 1,247 new cases, 32 more deaths

Punjab reported 1,247 Covid cases and 32 more deaths due to the virus during the past 24 hours.

According to provincial health secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, 12 deaths were reported from Lahore during the period.

He said that active cases in Punjab now total 24,460, adding that the tally of the positive cases in the province stood at 416,902.

The official further stated that the total number of deaths due to the virus is currently at the 12,289 mark.

The health secretary said that some 380,153 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

“As many as 19,572 tests were conducted in Punjab since Sunday, totaling 7,108,384 tests,” he added.

The official informed that the positivity ratio in the province is currently at 6.4 percent, adding specific SOPs have been issued for various sectors.

He urged the public to take strict precautions and get vaccinated, terming it the only and effective solution against the virus.

40 more contract coronavirus in Balochistan

At least 40 more people contracted coronavirus in Balochistan during the last 24 hours, lifting the tally to 31,702.

According to health officials, no new deaths were reported as the death toll stood at 344.

As many as 31,037 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

Sindh reports 703 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

Sindh reported at least 703 news coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 446,233.

According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 15 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll jumped to 7,192.

He further said that 6,634 more patients recovered overnight, lifting the total to 400,027.

20 more die of Covid-19 as K-P toll rises to 5,310

At least 20 more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,310.

According to health officials, 389 more cases emerged in the province as the tally jumped to 169,429.

As many as 781 patients recovered overnight, lifting the total to 156,532.