Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Belgium, has said Pakistan valued its relations with European Union countries and earnestly looked forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interest.

The army chief called on Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, and Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.

According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral relations with the EU were discussed.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS is on an official visit to Belgium. During the visit, COAS called on Mr Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) & General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

European Union dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan & bilateral relations with EU were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries & earnestly look forward to enhance

On November 28, 2021, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had underscored the significance of Pakistan being a vital link between South Asia, Central, and West Asia, and Europe.

Representing Pakistan at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM13), being hosted virtually by Cambodia from 25-26 November 2021, the foreign minister had highlighted several projects undertaken by Pakistan in cooperating with countries of the region, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He had urged ASEM members to strengthen connections between Asia and Europe in education, science and technology, trade, business, security, culture, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts.