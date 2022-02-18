Online shopping has become one of the largest segments of peoples’ time online, with many using it as a convenient way to get all the things they want to be delivered straight to them. This has led to there being so many websites one can use for their needs. Some are specific to types of products, while others are catering to specific categories.

It can be difficult to navigate all the websites to find what one is looking for, this could be in terms of the price or specific model. To counter this there are shopping search engines one can turn to, these make it a lot easier to find whatever you are looking at in one place.

Even this segment has bred quite a few, below are 5 options in no specific order.

Priceblaze.pk:

One can look up all the things they want to shop for at Priceblaze.pk. There is quite a focus on sales, with a large segment near the top with such deals mentioned. The design of this website is a bit more overwhelming, so one has a lot to look at and go over. For some reason, there is also a feature to manage guest lists for events available on this website. A tab for ‘Wedding’related products is also at the top, as this is a large reason for shopping.

Shopsy.pk:

There are search engines and there are search engines based on technology that makes for a better experience. Shopsy.pk has an AI built into its search engine which makes the results a lot more improved. The design is also simple to use, with an obvious edge for ergonomics. There are more products visible just to begin with, but not too many; this lets one browse some if they are just killing time too.

This website has more than 300 other websites one can search on in one go, this makes the product range as diverse and extensive as possible; letting one easily compare prices too. From fashion to toys to home appliances. With a category for items on sale as well, so one has quick access to deals they may be interested in.

Pricemeter.pk:

This website has more sprawl with its design, one can scroll down and see the categories kind of expanded on already wand some brands or products highlighted. Lower still there is also a section for news related to tech. A blog also has some guidance in case you are trying to figure out what you want.

Pricemeter.pk also lists deals that could help you save money.

Shoppingum.com:

With a claim of over 3 million products, Shoppingum.com has a portion for trending searches on top so you can see what the market is also looking at. Below that they have a category titled Mobile Phones in Pakistan, which goes to show how much smartphones are looked up online. The other categories mentioned are DSLR Cameras, Fridges, LED Monitors, Microwave Ovens, and Washing Machines.

Pakistanistores.com:

A website that is simple in design, with the least amount of clutter possible. Pakistanistores.com has a large banner at the top and only a few product rows below that. There are category tabs on top and a search bar right at the top. The categories displayed partially include TVs, ACs, drones, DSLRs, and computer processors. Interestingly, at the top where the categories are this website has a button for PlayStation 5s, the only product placed like that. At Pakistanistores.com the categories mentioned are limited and one can find even products that are not from those categories.

All these websites will redirect you to the website that stocks the product you chose to purchase, this lets you have access to many websites in one place, thus saving time.