ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the opposition had ‘lost sleep’ after the prime minister announced a mega relief package for public by cut in fuel prices and power tariff.

Responding to the press conference of PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi , the he said the former prime minister instead of appreciating the government relief measures for the masses was doing point-scoring.

PML-N leaders were looking upset over the public relief package, he said adding that it was their party which left the government without addressing difficulties and challenges faced by the nation.

The country was suffering from corruption, looting and destruction of institutions due to bad governance of both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party, he added.

He said PML-N was responsible for current account deficit, he said citing former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar policies who controlled the dollar artificially.

He said the ruling Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf was only bringing amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) while the law was introduced by the PML-N.

He said if any party that had most corrupt people within, it was PML-N.

Farrukh said the entire struggle of the opposition parties revolved around to seek a concession like NRO.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not allow plunderers of national treasury to escape the law.