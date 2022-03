LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday met ex-Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed the prevailing political situation and other issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister particularly inquired after the ailing Chaudhry Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery.

Chaudhry Shujaat thanked the prime minister for asking about his health condition.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar accompanied the prime minister.

Members of the National Assembly Salik Hussain and Hussain Elahi also attended the meeting besides Shafi Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Muntaha Ashraf and Muhammad Khan Bhatti.