ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies stood firm behind Prime Minister Imran Khan and would foil the opposition’s another misadventure against the democratically elected government with full force.

“The opposition’s every move against the government met with defeat in the past and the fate of new one will not be any different. Imran Khan will not only complete his current five-year constitutional term but also become the prime minister for the next five years,” he said while reacting to the joint news conference of the main opposition parties’ leaders.

Talking to the media, he said the PTI would not only defeat the opposition’s no-trust motion in the Parliament, but also give a befitting response to their handlers sitting abroad.

The opposition would have the same outcome of its no-trust-move in the National Assembly as it had faced in the Senate in the past, he added.

The opposition had no guts to oust PM Imran Khan, who came into power after getting 17 million votes in the last general election, said Farrukh, who believed that its leaders were united for their vested interests.

Reminding the opposition leaders of their corruption, loot, and plunder while being in power, he said they had nothing to do with the national interest as they were trying to escape from the consequences they were about to face for their corruption.

In fact, their personal interests were common which had brought them together for bringing the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was presenting the case of ‘Kasmiris’ at all the international forums in an effective way , he added.

He said the opposition leaders’ worry for the national interest could be gauged from their tactics, which they used to loot public money and then launder it abroad for raising personal estates.

The opposition had no vision of the foreign policy, he said while rejecting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s undue criticism on the prime minister’s initiatives at international level.

China, he said, was an all-weather friend of Pakistan as both countries enjoyed strong ties more than before.