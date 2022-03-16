ISLAMABAD: Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg is due today here on a four-day visit, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Austrian foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

“The visit of Austrian foreign minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship,” the FO said in a statement.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will hold delegation-level talks with FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance.

A business roundtable conference is being organized where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

Schallenberg will also undertake a visit to Lahore.

Austria is a valued partner of Pakistan as the two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields.

A number of Austrian companies are doing business in Pakistan and the two countries have linkages in the field of higher education. Pakistan and Austria also cooperate closely at international fora.