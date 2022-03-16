BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started chartered commercial cargo flights between Pakistan and China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Wednesday.

A chartered commercial cargo flight of the national flag carrier with daily necessities departed the Kashgar International Airport for Islamabad on Wednesday morning, he told APP.

Qadir Bux Sangi informed that the airline is expected to have 13 cargo flights by the end of this month.

PIA has recently got approval from the Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming, Shenzhen and Kashgar.

He expressed the confidence that the chartered commercial cargo flights to different Chinese cities would help further enhance trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.