ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Babar Azam and the cricket team for giving excellent performance in the match with Australia.

“Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain’s inning & world-class batting display,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also congratulated the rest of the team especially Rizwan and Shafique for the way they fought back.

Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain's inning & world class batting display; & congratulations to the rest of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2022

However in reference to the political “match-fixing”, the prime minister mentioned that he could not watch the cricket match for being busy in fighting a match at “another front”.

“Unfortunately, I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match-fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players,” he said.