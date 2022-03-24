ISLAMABAD: The embassies and high commissions of Pakistan across the world commemorated Pakistan Day on Wednesday at special ceremonies marking the flag-hoisting, cake cuttign as well as the photo exhibitions.

At the ceremonies, the respective ambassadors and high commissioners hoisted the national flag and also read out the messages of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi issued on the occasion.

Special supplements were published in leading English newspapers in different countries.

In his address, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad said that Pakistan had been achieved after rendering innumerable sacrifices, hence, it was imperative upon all Pakistanis to strive for promoting peace, progress, and unity in Pakistan.

📢Pakistan Day celebrations & Flag-hoisting @PakinQatar ‼



Community members and their families 👪 actively participated in the celebrations 🎊



Here are a few glimpses of today's event 📸🤳🖼⬇️#pakistanday2022 pic.twitter.com/s6ZBsDd5MX — Pakistan Embassy Qatar (@PakinQatar) March 23, 2022

A special photo exhibition to mark Pakistan Day was also held.

Later, a ceremony was held to launch a commemorative song prepared by the Embassy in collaboration with the Pakistani community to mark 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and Japan.

In London, Charge de’affaires Dr Faisal Aziz Ahmed hoisted the national flag and extended felicitations to the British Pakistanis.

He said that despite daunting challenges, Pakistan continued to move forward as a progressive and democratic country.

Dr Faisal Aziz Ahmed said that at a moment of unprecedented strife and uncertainty in world affairs, Pakistan stood for peace, equality, and justice with firm belief in the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

He particularly highlighted the grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people being committed with complete impunity by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and emphasized on the need for a just resolution in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan Embassy Beijing for #PakistanDay2022. This is particularly special as the country hosts the 48th OIC-CFM, and the grand Pakistan Day Parade to mark 75th anniversary of our independence.@FMPublicDiploPK@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/w5RExRzhWh — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) March 23, 2022

Pakistan‘s Embassy in Kabul also hosted a Pakistan Day ceremony attended by a larger number of Pakistani as well as Afghan community.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his address, stressed that Pakistanis should understand the value of independence and make efforts to make Pakistan a stabilized country where their future generation could spend a happy life.

The flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies were also organized by Pakistan’s embassies in Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Belgium, Austria, UAE, France, Cambodia, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

In Ankara, Pakistan’s Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said it was a day to pay tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement and renew our commitment to the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

The ambassador also thanked the Turkish leadership and people for sending congratulatory messages and participating in the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Ankara’s landmark, ‘Atakule’, the tallest tower and best lit building, will be showcasing messages of Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood and solidarity. Moreover, bridges in Istanbul on the Bosporus linking Asia with Europe will be illuminated with green and white lights.

As per the tradition, the Royal Church Westminster Abbey organized a Special Evensong to mark the 82nd Pakistan Day.

What a treat for the eyes! Pakistan’s flag 🇵🇰 is flying for the whole day on top of the north tower of Westminster Abbey today. We appreciate this gesture of goodwill from Westminster Abbey to mark the 82nd #PakistanDay . pic.twitter.com/6kLLYtmkCR — Pakistan High Commission London (@PakistaninUK) March 22, 2022

Dr Faisal Aziz Ahmed, Charge de’affaires, together with the officers of the High Commission, represented Pakistan at the Special Service. The Evensong was sung by the world-renowned Choir of Westminster Abbey. A large number of British citizens and Churchgoers attended the event, besides the High Commission’s officials.

Pakistan’s flag kept flying for the whole day on the north tower of Westminster Abbey which remained the focus of attention of the tourists who gather around this iconic church every day from across the world.