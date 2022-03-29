ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Parvez Elahi for slot of Cheif Minister Punjab.

He, in a tweet, said all the matters had been sorted out during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

He said the PML-Q showed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and announced support for him ahead of the no-trust motion tabled in the National Assembly earlier in the day.

“Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar has submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister,” he added.