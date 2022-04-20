ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, in a major relief package, announced the reduction of flour price from Rs 550 to Rs400 per 10-kilogram bag in Punjab province, to provide relief to the people during the Holy Ramazan.

The prime minister, who chaired an urgent meeting to discuss a reduction in eatables prices, also remarkably reduced sugar price from Rs 75 to Rs 70 per kg to be available at Ramazan Bazaars and Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

All the provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about the existing prices as well as the supply condition of the food commodities.

He also urged the other provinces to try fixing the said prices for public relief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the Punjab government to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to help them fix the said prices of the two commodities.

Moreover, he also announced that the federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government in this regard, as required.