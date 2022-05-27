ISLAMABAD: The new prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan at Rs179.86 per liter and Rs174.15 per liter respectively are still much cheaper than the prices of both products in the UK, India, Bangladesh, and the UAE.

According to the data, in India, the price of petrol stands at Indian Rs96.72 per liter. Since the value of the Indian rupee is equal to 2.61 Pak Rupees, in Pak Rupee terms, the price of petrol in India stands at Rs252.21 per liter and diesel at Rs233.70 per liter.

Similarly, in the UAE, the price of petrol stands at AED 3.48 per liter and diesel at AED 4.08 per liter. Since the AED-Pak Rupee parity stands at Rs55.15, in terms of PKR, the price of petrol in the UAE stands at Rs191.93 per liter and diesel at Rs225.02 per liter.

In Bangladesh, the price of Mogas stands at BDT 89 per liter and diesel at BDT 80 per liter and since the BDT-PKR parity stands at Rs2.3, so in terms of Pak Rupee, the price of MS (Motor Spirit) stands at Rs204.98 per liter and diesel at Rs184.25 per liter.

However, in the UK, the price of Mogas stands at GBP 1.59 per liter and diesel at GBP 1.811. Since the pound sterling, PKR parity stands at Rs255.07, so in terms of PKR, the price of petrol in the UK is Rs405.66 per litre and diesel Rs462.04 per litre.