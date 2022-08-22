A wedding is once in a lifetime affair (for many). It is a time when men become extra sensitive and picky about their clothing for the special day. For Grooms, Sherwani is a traditional attire and go-to dress for the Barat.

In this competitive environment, we have made it easy for you to decide and identify the best of the best sherwani brands out there.

Shameel Khan

Shameel Khan is a renowned Men’s Eastern wear brand. They are all about customization. They specialize not just in Sherwanis but also carry Khusas and Turbans. What we especially like about them is their attention to detail. The quality of stitching and above all their level of professionalism.

All the embellishments and embroidery on their products are hand and you will be able to customize your khusas and Turbans with the same motifs. And yes the khusas and Turbans are also handmade, especially for you. Shameel Khan offers a wide choice of selection embroidery, colors, and designs both Store and offline.

Considering their ability to offer a complete customized package, with the high quality that they provide and in the available time. We feel that this brand is a MUST consider for your special occasion.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra’s areas of activity span the broad spheres of cinema, design, styling, diffusion, timeless bridal couture, jewelry, beauty, film direction, Virtual Store, and now Tech with his recent launch of NFTs in the blockchain business.

Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil is an Indian Couture label founded by brothers Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra in 2000. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) acquired 51 percent stakes in the company Finesse International Design Private Limited which is run by the label in a 60-crore deal.

Raghavendra Rathore

Raghavendra Rathore is an Indian fashion designer. He was one of the first designers to use the “Brand India” positioning for a fashion company. He also works in interior design, wedding and events design, accessories, and jewelry.

Anushree Reddy

Anushree Reddy is a well-known sherwani label, and many celebrities may be seen wearing it beautifully. If you are seeking a well-known name that is both classy and chic, Anushree Reddy’s designs are the answer. Your budget will have to increase slightly, but your fashion game will definitely be on point.

Arjan Dugal:

Arjan Dugal is a well-known name in men’s modern clothing. Their reversible jackets, which have floral motifs on one side and solid basic pastels on the other, offer a variety of styling options. Their physical stores may be found in most cities. Their summer wedding collection has soothing colors and enchanting floral prints.