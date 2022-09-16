Wedding shopping for Grooms can be very hectic, the clothes for the special occasion need to be professionally tailored with extreme attention and detail. On the wedding day, Sherwani needs extra attention to the intricate work that will be done to make it unique and one of a kind.

All this takes time and patience which generally men have in much lesser quantity than Women.

Also, there is hardly a place where one can find clothing for the entire wedding i.e. Mehdi shalwar kameez & waistcoat, Wedding Sherwani – kulha and Khusa, and final Walima suits; under one roof.

Now, this is possible and We bring you the Wedding Mega Store with Andre Emilio and Shameel Khan under one roof situated at Mini Tower 27 K, Block K Gulberg 2, Sir Syed Road, Lahore.

Now you can go to a single location for all your Wedding Attire, it is a multi-story complex and both brands have their flagship stores situated here. With a single floor attributed to each of the brands. And with our many other options, you will find the perfect fit for your wedding day. So come and visit us today and see why we are the best place to shop for your wedding attire!

It’s that time of year again – wedding season! Come to our store if you’re in the market for a custom-made wedding sherwani or suit. We have everything you need to make your wedding day perfect, from engagement to Walima / Reception.

Our store is designed to showcase a wide range of products from each of the brands, for the customers to see, touch, select, and try. With such a variety of fabrics, designs, styles, and customization options, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. So come on in and start planning your dream wedding today!

We pride ourselves on exceptional stitching quality, amazing customer service, and above all timely delivery of all the orders.

Andre Emilio

We are on the Ground Floor at Mini Tower 27 K, Block K Gulberg 2, Sir Syed Road, Lahore. Andre Emilio is a world-renowned brand known for the quality of the final product, its fitting, and timely delivery.

As one of the world’s most reputable brands, we ensure customer satisfaction and make exceptional service our main priority. We offer an extensive range of custom-made suits, Tuxedos, and shirts created of luxurious and comfortable fabrics which have been sourced from across the globe.

Andre Emilio ships worldwide and has in place a standardized process for capturing customer measurements and design options. Customers receive their orders promptly within 15 days. Why not make your special day even more special?

Shameel Khan

We have Shameel khan for you on our 1st floor at Mini Tower 27 K, Block K Gulberg 2, Sir Syed Road, Lahore.

Shameel khan groom’s custom-made designers are the perfect choice for your wedding season. We offer an extensive range of traditional yet stylish clothing for your Wedding. On offer is everything and anything that a Groom requires. All items are custom made including Khusas. You will even have the option of matching the motif of your Sherwani, Khusa, and Khula.

All the embellishments and embroidery done on the clothing is painstakingly handmade. Shameel Khan’s wedding outfits are known for their quality, beauty, and style. The cultural but stylish footwear, sherwanis, and turbans add more Sheriff to the outfit.

You will not be disappointed with Shameel khan grooms’ custom-made designer wedding outfits because we guarantee they will make your special day more memorable. The best Brand that sells the finest quality wedding attires. Let’s be Royal this Wedding season. With Shameel khan, let’s set the new trends.