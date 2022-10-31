ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is all set to announce a special package for rehabilitation of agriculture sector and provision of employment to farmers in the flood-hit areas of the country.

The package has been prepared with the recommendations of ministries of National Food Security and Research and Finance and Revenue on directions of the prime minister.

“I am going to announce a big package today for rehabilitation of agriculture sector and for welfare of framers. I think the development of agriculture is the way to cope with the food security challenges faced by the country,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The package includes provision of free seeds, measures to reduces DAP prices and availability of urea in the country. It also includes initiatives to run tube-wells on solar energy and facility for depositing electricity bills in installments.

The Prime Minister would also announce initiatives for provision of interest free agricultural loans for farmers besides announcing special incentives on import of tractors and other agricultural machinery.

The prime minister would also make an announcement regarding import of wheat to cater to additional demands in flood hit areas.