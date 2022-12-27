D.I.Khan: The Ministry of Energy has explored new reserves of gas and condensate from an exploratory well in the Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The discovery was made in collaboration with private partners, the energy ministry said in a statement.

The well was drilled down to depth of 3527 meters and as a result of drilling, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified showing reserves of 39.12 million standard cubic feet per day gas, 1840 barrels of condensate per day and 32.8 barrels of water per Day, it said.

The statement further said that the discovery will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources, less reliance on imports of oil and gas and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the country.

This is the 15th Oil and Gas discovery during the current calendar year, the statement concluded.

Last week, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the discovery in the Sanghar district.

The OGDCL started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves on June 26 this year.