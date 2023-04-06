Eid is a time of celebration and joy, and what better way to elevate your style than with a premium cotton Chikankari Kurta Collection for men by Shameel Khan! With both in-store and online options available, Shameel Khan offers a range of high-quality, stylish kurtas that are perfect for any Eid occasion.

The Chikankari Kurta Collection for men by Shameel Khan is made from premium cotton, ensuring both comfort and style. The intricate Chikankari embroidery is a traditional technique that has been used for centuries, making these kurtas a perfect blend of modern and traditional style. The kurtas are available in a variety of colors and designs, so you can choose one that best suits your taste and style.

Store Location:

Shameel Khan has made shopping for Eid kurtas easier than ever before, with both in-store and online options available. For those who prefer the in-store experience, the store is located at 27 k, Sir Syed Road, Block K, Gulberg 2, Lahore. With a wide range of kurtas on display, you can try them on and see how they fit before making your purchase. The store is also staffed with knowledgeable and friendly sales associates who can help you find the perfect kurta for your Eid celebrations.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, Shameel Khan’s website, www.shameelkhan.com, is the perfect option. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of kurtas to choose from, you can easily browse and purchase your favorite kurta from the comfort of your own home. The website also offers detailed product descriptions and size charts, ensuring that you get the perfect fit every time.

One of the key features of the Chikankari Kurta Collection by Shameel Khan is the attention to detail in the stitching. Each kurta is stitched well, ensuring that it not only looks great but also lasts for a long time. The high-quality stitching also ensures that the kurtas are comfortable to wear and do not irritate the skin.

Website: www.shameelkhan.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shameelkhan.official

Instagram: www.instagram.com/shameelkhan.official

Call/WhatsApp: +92-300-0800750