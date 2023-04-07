The Pakistani media industry is home to two talented individuals named Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah. Although the highly praised movie DURJ, which was beloved by many viewers, didn’t do well at the box office, Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi, who played the film’s two main characters, grew close afterward.

People like Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi connection, and they frequently rumor about their impending nuptials. Today, the stunning and accomplished actor Sherry Shah finally made their engagement official in a heartfelt Facebook post.

I appreciate so many things about you—your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humor, your way of seeing the beauty in the world, and how fun you are to be with, and how beautiful my life has become because of you.

Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing.